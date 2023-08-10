Texas man charged with murder in Houston stabbing of woman

A Texas man has been charged with the fatal stabbing of a woman on a Houston street this week, police said.

Michael Anthony Wilson, 65, is charged with murder in the killing that occurred around 11:05 a.m. Wednesday on New York Street. The woman has not been identified, but was described as being 36 years old.

Authorities said the woman arrived at the front yard of a friend's home and said she had been stabbed and collapsed.

The Houston Fire Department responded to the scene and pronounced her dead.

Investigators later identified Wilson as the suspect in the case. He was arrested a short time after the slaying.

Authorities have not disclosed a motive for the killing.