Texas man brandished BB gun, hit man and 10-year-old girl with hammer, police say

A Texas man was arrested this week after allegedly brandishing a BB gun and hitting two people – including a 10-year-old girl – with a hammer, according to a report.

Brayan Mejia Hernandez, 31, arrived at a Dallas home around 1:40 a.m. and pointed what looked like a black handgun at a man whom he accused of “attempting to have relations” with the mother of his son, an arrest warrant affidavit said.

Mejia then hit the man’s arm and leg with a hammer, according to the affidavit. He also hit a 10-year-old girl in the forehead, the Dallas Morning News reported, citing police. The girl was reportedly treated at the scene for her injuries. Neither her medical condition nor her relationship to Mejia were immediately clear.

Responding officers determined that the black handgun was actually a BB gun, the affidavit said. The officers also said Mejia was in possession of marijuana, according to the affidavit.

Mejia was booked into the Dallas County jail on Sunday and later released after posting bond, the Morning News reported. He faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, injury to a child, and possession of marijuana, the report said.