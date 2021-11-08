Texas man killed at Astroworld festival trying to save 'love of his life,' family says

A Texas man who was among eight killed Friday at the Astroworld Festival in Houston was called a hero by his family who said he died trying to save his fiancée as the crowd surged toward the stage to watch rapper Travis Scott perform.

The family of Danish Baig, 27, of Euless, asked everyone to pray for their loved one during his funeral Sunday in Colleyville in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

ATROWORLD DISASTER: IDENTITIES OF VICTIMS BEGIN TO EMERGE AFTER HOUSTON CONCERT TRAGEDY

"He died saving his fiancée. He died trying to save the love of his life," his brother Basil said, according to video of the funeral obtained by KHOU-TV.

The festival disaster unfolded Friday as the crowd surged toward the stage for headliner Travis Scott's performance. Some of those in attendance said they felt their chests being crushed and were being suffocated under a mass of people as the crowd pressed closer to the stage.

Those killed ranged in age from 14 to 27. Dozens were injured in the chaos.

While no cause of death was released, Baig’s family said he was trampled while helping his fiancée.

"My brother was laying on the ground," Basil said during the funeral. "They were chanting to stop the event. Nobody stopped the event."

He said that his brother’s fiancée, who was hospitalized with serious injuries, suffered "horrendous things" during the chaos, including being stomped on, hit and punched when his brother jumped into action to try to save her.

"He did. He saved her," Basil said. "And it cost him his life."

Danish Baig, who identified himself on Facebook as a district manager for AT&T, appeared to be a devoted Dallas Cowboys fan. His birthday is on Nov. 16 and his family said they intend to celebrate as he would have wanted.

His brother Basil has called for the organizers of the festival to be held accountable, calling the event "horrendous" and "poorly managed" in a Facebook post.

Fox News confirmed Sunday that Texas attorney Thomas J. Henry filed a lawsuit against Travis Scott and Drake. The suit also named Live Nation and NRG Stadium.

Houston city officials said they were in the early stages of investigating what caused the pandemonium at the sold-out event founded by Travis Scott. An estimated 50,000 people were in attendance.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.