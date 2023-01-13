Texas man accused of decapitating newlywed wife allegedly steals beer from store where victim worked

The Texas man accused of decapitating his wife of only a few months was captured on surveillance video allegedly stealing a beer from the same convenience store where she worked after the slaying.

Video provided to FOX Houston appears to show Jared James Dicus, 21, walking into a convenience store just before noon Wednesday. Store workers said the video time stamp is off by about an hour.

The video shows a man walking into the store, taking a beer and walking past a counter without paying. He appears to open the beer in the parking lot and take a sip.

Authorities were called to the Waller County home where Dicus and his wife, Anggy Diaz, also 21, lived around 4:15 p.m. that same day. Responding officers found a dead woman inside a second behind the main residence, Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry told reporters.

"It was a portion of a body dismembered and a residence that was covered in blood. So a gruesome scene at best," he said. "Everything happened on the property. And all parts and pieces were recovered and submitted for evidence."

Dicus was taken into custody and allegedly confessed to the killing. Investigators said the weapon used was a kitchen knife. A motive has yet to be determined.

Diaz's friends told KHOU-TV that she was from Nicaragua and was working two jobs to pay for her mother's cancer treatment back home.

Waller County Judge Carbett J. Duhon III said he performed the couple's marriage ceremony in October.

"During my short time with them, they were a very nice young couple," he wrote on Facebook. "As with many of you, I'm greatly saddened and shocked by the news of this tragic event and my prayers are with all of their families."