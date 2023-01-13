Expand / Collapse search
Texas man accused of decapitating newlywed wife allegedly steals beer from store where victim worked

Jared Dicus of Houston allegedly confessed to killing his wife, Anggy Diaz, a few months after they married

Louis Casiano
Louis Casiano
Texas man suspected of decapitating newlywed wife seen in convenience store allegedly stealing beer after slaying Video

Texas man suspected of decapitating newlywed wife seen in convenience store allegedly stealing beer after slaying

Jared James Dicus and Anggy Diaz, both 21, were both married in October

The Texas man accused of decapitating his wife of only a few months was captured on surveillance video allegedly stealing a beer from the same convenience store where she worked after the slaying. 

Video provided to FOX Houston appears to show Jared James Dicus, 21, walking into a convenience store just before noon Wednesday. Store workers said the video time stamp is off by about an hour. 

TEXAS FAMILY'S RING DOORBELL CAMERA CAPTURES BOBCAT PERCHED ON THEOR BACKYARD FENCE: ‘I WAS TERRIFIED’

Jared James Dicus was allegedly seen at the same convenience store where his wife worked on the day he is accused of killing her. 

Jared James Dicus was allegedly seen at the same convenience store where his wife worked on the day he is accused of killing her.

The video shows a man walking into the store, taking a beer and walking past a counter without paying. He appears to open the beer in the parking lot and take a sip. 

Authorities were called to the Waller County home where Dicus and his wife, Anggy Diaz, also 21, lived around 4:15 p.m. that same day. Responding officers found a dead woman inside a second behind the main residence, Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry told reporters. 

"It was a portion of a body dismembered and a residence that was covered in blood. So a gruesome scene at best," he said. "Everything happened on the property. And all parts and pieces were recovered and submitted for evidence."

Dicus was taken into custody and allegedly confessed to the killing. Investigators said the weapon used was a kitchen knife. A motive has yet to be determined. 

Diaz's friends told KHOU-TV that she was from Nicaragua and was working two jobs to pay for her mother's cancer treatment back home.

Jared James Dicus, and Anggy Diaz were married in October. Dicus is accused of killing Diaz this week in the home they shared.

Jared James Dicus, and Anggy Diaz were married in October. Dicus is accused of killing Diaz this week in the home they shared.

Waller County Judge Carbett J. Duhon III said he performed the couple's marriage ceremony in October. 

"During my short time with them, they were a very nice young couple," he wrote on Facebook. "As with many of you, I'm greatly saddened and shocked by the news of this tragic event and my prayers are with all of their families."

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.