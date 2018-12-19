Texas man, 19, reportedly had 12 drinks before crash that killed young mom

Erick Hernandez, 19, appeared before a judge this morning after being accused of driving drunk and killing a young mother, 23-year-old Taylor Phillips in Houston on Sunday.

Hernandez has been charged with intoxication manslaughter.

Hernandez posted a $30,000 dollar bond and is now out of jail. Today, a judge set some conditions of his bond, and made it very clear that if any of these conditions are broken or violated--Hernandez may have his bond revoked and taken into custody.

While Hernandez is on bond, he is not allowed to drink alcohol or do any drugs, and he will be tested every time he returns to court. Hernandez will also not be allowed to drive and will be required to wear an ankle monitor. He has 24 hours to get that ankle monitor on, and the judge made it clear that if he fiddles with it or tries to put any sort of material between that and his skin---that is considered a violation and he could risk getting his bond revoked. Hernandez will also have to abide by a curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

