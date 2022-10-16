Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

Texas human trafficking crash leaves two migrants dead, a dozen others injured

A record number of migrants have died near the U.S.-Mexico border this year

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
A suspected human trafficker carrying 14 migrants in a pickup truck crashed during a police chase in South Texas, leaving two migrants dead and 12 injured, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. 

The fatal wreck happened in Brooks County, which is about 60 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border

Pictures released by Texas DPS show a white pickup truck upside down off the roadway after rolling over. 

Two migrants died in a car wreck involving human trafficking in Brooks County, Texas. 

Two migrants died in a car wreck involving human trafficking in Brooks County, Texas.  (Texas Department of Public Safety)

The truck came to a stop upside down off the roadway. 

The truck came to a stop upside down off the roadway.  (Texas Department of Public Safety)

The 14 migrants who were in the vehicle were from Mexico and Guatemala. The driver was able to flee the scene, according to Texas DPS. 

EL PASO SHELTERS PUSHED TO BRINK BY MIGRANT CRISIS: 'THERE'S A STORM COMING'

The two deaths add to the nearly 800 migrants who have died while crossing the border this year, a new record high, according to Customs and Border Protection. 

Three people were killed in a crash in early October in what the Texas Department of Public Safety says was a human smuggling attempt. 

Three people were killed in a crash in early October in what the Texas Department of Public Safety says was a human smuggling attempt.  (Texas Department of Public Safety)

Three migrants died in a wreck involving human smuggling earlier this month in Kinney County. 

Last month, a 17-year-old girl who allegedly smuggling nine migrants from Mexico crashed in downtown Uvalde, leaving three people dead. 

Paul Best is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to Paul.Best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest