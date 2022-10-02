Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

Texas borderland car crash leaves three people dead in human smuggling attempt

A record number of migrants have died at the southern border this fiscal year

By Paul Best | Fox News
Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, takes a deep dive into the southern border crisis and the latest on illegal immigration on ‘Your World.’

Three people were killed and three others were injured when a car crashed near the border in Texas during a human smuggling operation on Sunday, Texas Department of Public Safety Christopher Olivarez told Fox News Digital. 

The driver of the vehicle swerved off a roadway to avoid an animal while traveling at a high rate of speed around 12:30 p.m. 

A picture released by Texas DPS shows the crumpled gray Acura upside down after rolling multiple times and coming to a stop. 

Three people were killed in a crash on Sunday afternoon in what the Texas Department of Public Safety says was a human smuggling attempt. 

Two passengers and the driver were pronounced dead at the scene, while three others were transported to a local hospital for treatment. 

The crash occurred south of Brackettville in Kinney County. Identities of the deceased will be released once authorities notify their next of kin. 

EL PASO SHELTERS PUSHED TO BRINK BY MIGRANT CRISIS: 'THERE'S A STORM COMING'

More than two million migrants have been encountered at the southern border this fiscal year, a record high. An additional 599,000 "gotaways," or migrants who escaped apprehension, have also been counted this year. 

Migrants are routinely put in perilous situations by the human smugglers trafficking them, leading to a record 782 deaths at the border this fiscal year. 

The wreckage of a Toyota Tacoma. The driver was smuggling nine illegals when she blew past red lights and crashed into a semi. The driver and one more were pronounced dead at the scene.  

The Webb County Medical Examiner’s Office told Fox News last month that they have been overwhelmed by the number of migrant deaths in recent months. 

On Wednesday, two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash in downtown Uvalde, which is about 60 miles away from the border. Texas DPS confirmed that the crashed involved a teenage girl who was "involved in human smuggling as she was smuggling nine illegal immigrants from Mexico." 

In this aerial view, members of law enforcement investigate the deaths of 53 migrants found in the back of a tractor trailer on June 27, 2022 in San Antonio, Texas. 

About 110 miles east of Brackettville, 53 migrants died in the back of a sweltering tractor trailer in San Antonio in June. 

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 