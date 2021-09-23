Texas HS cheerleader suffers serious injuries in tumbling accident, report says

A 16-year-old Texas cheerleader had a "freak tumbling accident" Monday that resulted in a serious spinal cord injury and a family friend said the medical prognosis has left her supporters praying for a miracle, according to a report.

The Fox4News.com report, citing the family friend, reported that Makayla Noble’s accident occurred in somebody’s backyard and she was not on a mat. She trains multiple days a week, the report said.

Noble, who is from the town of Prosper, had at least one surgery and is expected to be at Medical City Plano "at least through next week." She will then undergo 12 to 18-months of rehabilitation, the station reported. Prior to her surgery, she told her mother "God’s got a plan."

"And we totally believe that. We trust in that," the friend said.

The report said the chances of the teen walking again seem slim, and her family is asking for prayers concerning pain management and movement to return to her hands.