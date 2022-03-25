Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

Texas helicopter crashes and bursts into flames, pilot confirmed dead

The pilot of the helicopter died in the crash

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
A helicopter crashed in a Dallas suburb on Friday morning and resulted in the pilot's death, according to police.

The crash occurred in Rowlett, Texas just before noon, according to Fox 4 Dallas.

The Rowlett Police Department tweeted after the crash that the helicopter was on fire, adding that the pilot did not survive the crash. 

After impact, the helicopter burst into flames, but firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, according to the report.

The cause of the aircraft's crash is currently unknown.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.

