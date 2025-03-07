Texas governor requiring state employees return to office full-time: 'Present and engaged'

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott recently announced he will mirror the Trump administration's return to work mandate for federal workers in requiring all state employees to return to the workplace.

Abbott, a Republican, announced this week that he will require all state employees to return to the office full-time, in person, five days a week.

The move comes after President Donald Trump, while addressing Congress on Tuesday, said there were hundreds of thousands of federal workers "who have not been showing up to work."

MUSK'S DEMAND THAT FED EMPLOYEES LIST THEIR ACCOMPLISHMENTS ROIL WORKFORCE: ‘MASS CIVIL DISOBEDIENCE’

"My administration will reclaim power from this unaccountable bureaucracy, and we will restore true democracy to America again," Trump said on Tuesday. "Any federal bureaucrat who resists this change will be removed from office immediately, because we are draining the swamp."

While Abbott has not publicly provided a deadline, an email sent to thousands of employees by Texas Workforce Commission Executive Director Ed Serna said they are required to return to the office full-time by March 31, affiliate FOX 7 Austin reported.

In a statement provided to Fox News Digital on Friday, deputy press secretary Eduardo Leal said Texans "expect their public servants to be present and engaged in the work on their behalf."

ELON MUSK SAYS FEDERAL EMPLOYEES MUST FILL OUT PRODUCTIVITY REPORTS OR RESIGN

"State agencies have been in office, and any remote work policies must ensure taxpayer dollars are being utilized efficiently," Leal wrote in the statement. "With remote federal workers returning to the office where possible, it’s important that state agencies ensure they do the same."

Returning to the office will look different at each individual state agency, and plans will be formulated by leadership.

Under Texas Government Code, employees can work remotely for a variety of reasons to fulfill an agency’s needs, such as if an employee’s work is conducted in the field, or if there is limited office space due to pending renovations.

Myko Gedutis, Vice President of the Texas State Employees Union, said the impact on state employees will be "significant," noting concerns about space after downsizing, FOX 7 reported.

"There's literally not enough space in offices for everybody to return [to], in many, many of these locations," he said.

Gedutis added that the agencies "overwhelmingly responded that remote work was positive for them," noting it saved money in terms of recruitment and retention.

Downtown Austin Alliance (DAA) President and CEO Davon Barbour told Fox News Digital that the city welcomes the return of federal employees working in-person downtown, calling it "a significant step in bolstering our city's economic vitality."

"Establishing a consistent office presence downtown directly supports small businesses by increasing foot traffic and enhancing the dynamic energy of our urban core," the DAA said in a statement. "Small businesses downtown rely on the steady demand created by office workers. This shift to in-person work will help sustain and grow these businesses, fostering a thriving downtown environment.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The Downtown Austin Alliance looks forward to the added vibrancy and economic activity this increase in foot traffic will bring."

The Texas Workforce Commission did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.