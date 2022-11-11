Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

Texas fire dog unlocks door after officials get locked out

The golden retriever opened the front door of the fire department

Sarah Rumpf
By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
Texas fire dog unlocks and opens door Video

Texas fire dog unlocks and opens door

The golden retriever, Koda, was caught on surveillance video helping locked out officials back into the building.

A Texas city's fire dog saved the day when she opened the fire department's front door for a first responder who was locked outside.

When an official got locked out of the Public Safety building in Georgetown, Texas, the city's fire dog, Koda, came to the rescue.

The fire department's surveillance camera caught the moment on video as the golden retriever excitedly, her tail wagging rapidly, goes to the front door and opens it to the relief of the man stuck outside in the dark.

After opening the door, the first responder greets the dog with lots of attention and love.

Koda is well-loved in the community, and fans can follow her on social media.

Koda can usually be found with her best pal and handler, Deputy Fire Marshal Jonathan Gilliam, educating people about fire safety and prevention.

She is also a registered therapy dog to help even more people in the community.

Sarah Rumpf is a Fox News Digital Production Assistant. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc 