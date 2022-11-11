Texas fire dog unlocks door after officials get locked out

A Texas city's fire dog saved the day when she opened the fire department's front door for a first responder who was locked outside.

When an official got locked out of the Public Safety building in Georgetown, Texas, the city's fire dog, Koda, came to the rescue.

ARIZONA POLICE PULL OVER A MAN FOR DUI, FIND METH, OWL IN CAR

The fire department's surveillance camera caught the moment on video as the golden retriever excitedly, her tail wagging rapidly, goes to the front door and opens it to the relief of the man stuck outside in the dark.

POLAR BEAR CUB CAUGHT SNUGGLING WITH MOM IN ADORABLE PICS

After opening the door, the first responder greets the dog with lots of attention and love.

Koda is well-loved in the community, and fans can follow her on social media.

Koda can usually be found with her best pal and handler, Deputy Fire Marshal Jonathan Gilliam, educating people about fire safety and prevention.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She is also a registered therapy dog to help even more people in the community.