Texas father of 3 dies after sudden lightning strike at golf course

Wife of Spencer Loalbo says the fatal strike 'came out of nowhere' hours before severe storms were expected

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes , Ashley Papa Fox News
Published
close
A father of three in Texas died on Sunday after a lightning strike hit him while he was golfing.

Spencer Loalbo was golfing in Gunter, Texas, with his dad on June 8 when lightning hit him, Gunter Police Chief Danny Jones told NBC DFW. Four hours before severe storms were expected to move into the area, a single storm cloud moved over the golf course.

Lightning followed the storm cloud moving over the golf course, hitting Loalbo and killing him.

Kaylee Loalbo, Spencer's wife, told the outlet that the lightning strike "came out of nowhere."

Spencer Loalbo (R) and Kaylee Loalbo (L)

Spencer Loalbo and Kaylee Loalbo pose for a picture with their children. (GoFundMe)

Spencer Loalbo's father was also injured and is still hospitalized at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in McKinney, Texas, following the lightning strike at The Bridges Golf Club, according to KXII.

Spencer Loalbo's wife told Fox News Digital that her kids loved their father.

The Bridges Golf Club

People golfing at The Bridges Golf Club in Texas. (Google Maps)

"That they loved and would do absolutely anything for them. But most of all how FUN he was! Always take them individually on dates, dances. I’m a stay at home mom but occasionally work weddings," Kaylee Loalbo said. "Their favorite time was when they got to pour apple sauce all over his face."

Despite losing her husband, Kaylee Loalbo said she is looking to God for guidance and protection.

"We are still trusting him and know that we have one another and a faithful God that loves and will never leave us," she said.

A GoFundMe organized by family and friends of Spencer Loalbo described him as a "devoted follower of Jesus, a loving husband, a proud father, a cherished son, a loyal friend, and a selfless giver."

The Bridges Golf Club

The Bridges Golf Club in Gunter, Texas. (Google Maps)

"His life was a reflection of his faith—serving others, uplifting those in need, and always putting his family and friends before himself," it continued.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.