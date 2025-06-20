Texas father of 3 dies after sudden lightning strike at golf course

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A father of three in Texas died on Sunday after a lightning strike hit him while he was golfing.

Spencer Loalbo was golfing in Gunter, Texas, with his dad on June 8 when lightning hit him, Gunter Police Chief Danny Jones told NBC DFW. Four hours before severe storms were expected to move into the area, a single storm cloud moved over the golf course.

Lightning followed the storm cloud moving over the golf course, hitting Loalbo and killing him.

Kaylee Loalbo, Spencer's wife, told the outlet that the lightning strike "came out of nowhere."

RODEO STAR'S SON REMEMBERED BY FAMILY ON 1-YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF DROWNING DEATH

Spencer Loalbo's father was also injured and is still hospitalized at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in McKinney, Texas, following the lightning strike at The Bridges Golf Club, according to KXII.

Spencer Loalbo's wife told Fox News Digital that her kids loved their father.

BULL RIDER, 24, TRAMPLED TO DEATH IN 'FREAK ACCIDENT' AT RODEO EVENT: 'DEEPLY UPSETTING TO ALL OF US'

"That they loved and would do absolutely anything for them. But most of all how FUN he was! Always take them individually on dates, dances. I’m a stay at home mom but occasionally work weddings," Kaylee Loalbo said. "Their favorite time was when they got to pour apple sauce all over his face."

Despite losing her husband, Kaylee Loalbo said she is looking to God for guidance and protection.

"We are still trusting him and know that we have one another and a faithful God that loves and will never leave us," she said.

A GoFundMe organized by family and friends of Spencer Loalbo described him as a "devoted follower of Jesus, a loving husband, a proud father, a cherished son, a loyal friend, and a selfless giver."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"His life was a reflection of his faith—serving others, uplifting those in need, and always putting his family and friends before himself," it continued.