Texas DNC delegate robbed at gunpoint by suspects in ski masks in Chicago: report

A Texas delegate in Chicago for the Democratic National Convention (DNC) was robbed at gunpoint early Wednesday by men in ski masks, according to a local report.

The victim, 25, was walking in downtown Chicago with a friend at around 2 a.m. in the 100 block of West Randolph when a black Range Rover pulled up alongside them, and two armed men got out, CWB Chicago reports.

The suspects then swiped the victim’s wallet and room key, acording to the report. It is unclear how much cash or many cards, if any, were inside the man’s wallet.

The perpetrators then crossed the street and robbed a man and a woman, CWB Chicago reports, citing a CPD spokesperson.

Police say the suspects are responsible for a string of robberies across the city and issued an alert about their criminal activity, CWB Chicago reports. The pair are described as Black males dressed in black and wearing ski masks. They stand between 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 9 inches tall, according to the report.

Fox News Digital reached out to the DNC and the Chicago Police Department for comment on the robbery but did not immediately receive a response.

The robbery, on the third day of the DNC, came on the same day that the Chicago Police Department recorded nine shootings, one of which was fatal, and a stabbing.

That compares to five shootings involving 12 victims with one fatality on Tuesday and eight shootings, four of which were fatal, on Monday.

Over the weekend leading up to the convention in downtown Chicago, 26 shooting incidents involving 30 total victims, five who died, were recorded.

The violence comes as police have managed to mostly contain the chaos in and around the convention site as hundreds of anti-Israel demonstrations continued for a third straight night.

Former President Donald Trump has hammered Democrats and Vice President Kamala Harris over their record on crime. Chicago has a population one-third the size of New York City yet outpaces it in homicides, police statistics show.

