Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME

Texas DNC delegate robbed at gunpoint by suspects in ski masks in Chicago: report

The victim, 25, was walking with a friend when the suspects got out of a black Range Rover and robbed him in Chicago, report says

By Michael Dorgan Fox News
Published
close
Chicago crime victims send message to Democrats: Do something for the community Video

Chicago crime victims send message to Democrats: Do something for the community

Fox & Friends co-host Lawrence Jones sat down with crime victims in Chicago and spoke with them about how politicians have fostered a soft-on-crime environment for criminals. 

A Texas delegate in Chicago for the Democratic National Convention (DNC) was robbed at gunpoint early Wednesday by men in ski masks, according to a local report.

The victim, 25, was walking in downtown Chicago with a friend at around 2 a.m. in the 100 block of West Randolph when a black Range Rover pulled up alongside them, and two armed men got out, CWB Chicago reports. 

The suspects then swiped the victim’s wallet and room key, acording to the report. It is unclear how much cash or many cards, if any, were inside the man’s wallet. 

DNC IN CHICAGO: 10 SHOT, 1 DEAD IN WINDY CITY VIOLENCE ON DAY 3 AS POLICE CONTAIN CHAOS NEAR CONVENTION SITE

DNC convention crowd and a Chicago police officer

A Texas delegate in Chicago for the Democratic National Convention (DNC) was robbed at gunpoint early Wednesday by men in ski masks, according to a local report. (Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images, left, and Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg, right)

The perpetrators then crossed the street and robbed a man and a woman, CWB Chicago reports, citing a CPD spokesperson. 

Police say the suspects are responsible for a string of robberies across the city and issued an alert about their criminal activity, CWB Chicago reports. The pair are described as Black males dressed in black and wearing ski masks. They stand between 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 9 inches tall, according to the report. 

Fox News Digital reached out to the DNC and the Chicago Police Department for comment on the robbery but did not immediately receive a response. 

Pro-Palestine protesters march ahead of the Democratic National Convention

Pro-Palestine protesters march ahead of the Democratic National Convention on August 18, 2024, in Chicago, Illinois. The convention runs August 19-22. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images) (Jim Vondruska)

DEMONSTRATORS SHOUT ‘F--- YOU’ AT POLICE, MORE THAN 70 ARRESTED ON 2ND NIGHT OF DNC

The robbery, on the third day of the DNC, came on the same day that the Chicago Police Department recorded nine shootings, one of which was fatal, and a stabbing.

That compares to five shootings involving 12 victims with one fatality on Tuesday and eight shootings, four of which were fatal, on Monday. 

Over the weekend leading up to the convention in downtown Chicago, 26 shooting incidents involving 30 total victims, five who died, were recorded. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kamala Harris at DNC

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, on Aug. 19, 2024. (Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The violence comes as police have managed to mostly contain the chaos in and around the convention site as hundreds of anti-Israel demonstrations continued for a third straight night.

Former President Donald Trump has hammered Democrats and Vice President Kamala Harris over their record on crime. Chicago has a population one-third the size of New York City yet outpaces it in homicides, police statistics show.

Fox News’ Christina Coulter contributed to this report. 

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.