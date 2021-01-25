Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

Texas house hunters find dead body behind new home under construction, authorities say

Deputies said the body had been in a drainage ditch in the backyard for several days

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A Texas couple viewing a new house under construction discovered a dead body in a drainage ditch behind the home, authorities said Saturday.

Deputies responded around 5:15 p.m. to a newly constructed subdivision in Katy, a suburb west of Houston, Harris County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Jason Brown told reporters at the scene.

Brown said the body appeared to have been in the drainage ditch for several days. The body appeared to be an older White or Hispanic male who had suffered some form of trauma.

Officials were not immediately able to identify the body.

"As of right now, we're not really sure exactly what happened to the individual," Brown said, adding that the county medical examiner will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

No further details were released.

Deputies were trying to obtain security footage from the construction area to help with the investigation.

