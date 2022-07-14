Texas cop fired for allegedly deleting child pornography from hospital patient's computer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Texas police officer has been fired after he allegedly deleted child pornography found on a hospital patient's laptop earlier this year.

Officer Rodsdricke Martin, 46, was working security at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest during off-duty hours from the Fort Worth Police Department.

The January incident began when an elderly male patient asked the hospital for assistance in accessing the building's WiFi through his laptop. The technician who assisted the man then found "lewd photos" on the device, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Hospital security opened an investigation and discovered pictures of naked children on the laptop. Martin then allegedly deleted the photos from the laptop rather than report them to authorities, according to police.

TEXAS ESCAPED KILLER GONZALO LOPEZ TATTOOS SEEN IN NEW PHOTOS; MANHUNT REACHES DAY 20

KAITLIN ARMSTRONG: TEXAS FUGITIVE USED ALIASES UNTIL COSTA RICA COPS DETAINED HER ON IMMIGRATION CHARGE

The FWPD conducted an investigation into Martin's actions and ultimately chose to fire him on Tuesday.

Martin had been stripped of all police powers throughout the months-long investigation.

"After a thorough review of the admin investigation, Sgt. Martin's chain of command determined that Martin violated multiple FWPD policies," the department said in a Tuesday statement. "The FWPD will continue to hold employees accountable who do not meet the standards expected of a Fort Worth police officer and in doing so, will continue to be transparent and open with our community."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It is unclear whether the elderly patient will face any charges related to the deleted content.