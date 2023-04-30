Texas city holds week-long nuclear training exercise led by FBI, involving military

Texas residents were warned by the FBI that a week-long nuclear incident training exercise will happen in Houston starting Monday.

FBI Houston alerted the public that the exercise will last from Monday to Friday this week.

"A large-scale, multi-agency nuclear incident TRAINING EXERCISE will take place May 1-5 in southeast Houston and Harris County. The training exercise will NOT pose risks to area residents. Please do not be alarmed by training-related activity," FBI Houston tweeted Friday.

The training exercise will take place from in and around NRG Park/SH 288 to SH 146 to I-10 E to Hwy 225 and in and around Ellington Field.

"Please do not be alarmed by training-related activity, including presence of military personnel/aircraft and people in protective equipment," the FBI added.

Last May, the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration led a similar "major radiological incident exercise" in Austin, Texas.

More than 30 local, state and federal agencies were said to have taken part in the exercise called "Cobalt Magnet 22" from May 16-22.

The exercise took place at various locations around Austin and was meant to simulate a radiological attack, enabling response personnel to practice protecting public health and safety, providing emergency relief to affected populations, and restoring essential services.

The FBI public advisory Friday came before the same FBI Houston field office began assisting in the manhunt for a Mexican national accused of murdering five people in Cleveland, Texas.

What the FBI described as a multi-agency search for 38-year-old suspect Francisco Oropeza, a Mexican national, continued Sunday morning more than 24 hours after he allegedly shot and killed five people, including an 8-year-old boy, in an unincorporated part of San Jacinto County before midnight Friday.

Next door neighbors reportedly had asked him to stop firing his rifle because a baby was trying to sleep. Authorities said video showed Oropeza then head toward the front of their house.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Departments of Homeland Security and State Sunday for more information on the immigration statuses of the suspect and murdered victims.