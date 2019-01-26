Texas cemetery calls on public to attend Air Force veteran’s funeral

A Texas cemetery has called on the public to attend the funeral of an Air Force veteran after it appeared that no one was expected to attend.

The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, Texas, made the request on Facebook Thursday. Joseph Walker served in the Air Force from 1964 to 1968, KVUE reported.



“We have the distinct honor to provide a full military burial for unaccompanied United States Air Force Veteran Joseph Walker on Monday, January 28, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery,” the post read. “If you have the opportunity, please come out and attend. We do NOT leave Veterans behind.”

A few social media users replied to the post stating they would be there, including the Wind Therapy Freedom Riders who said they will meet at a restaurant before attending the funeral.

The Killeen Daily Herald noted that “if no next of kin presents themselves at the ceremony, the on-site representative of the Veterans Land Board will accept the United States flag on Walker’s behalf, according to the Veterans Land Board, which runs the cemetery.”

