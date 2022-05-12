Texas Border Patrol agents arrest two sex offenders who illegally entered US from Mexico

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Border Patrol agents in Texas arrested two convicted sex offenders after they illegally entered the U.S. from Mexico earlier this week.

Agents assigned to the Del Rio Sector apprehended a group of nine subjects shortly before 5 a.m. on Monday. The subjects were subsequently transported to Carrizo Springs Border Patrol Station for processing.

Record checks revealed that one of the subjects, a 28-year-old Mexican national named Oscar Garcia-Solorzano, was convicted of aggravated assault of a child in Austin in 2016. He was imprisoned for two years before being deported back to Mexico, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a press release.

VIDEO SHOWS 11 MIGRANTS, SMUGGLER FLEEING ROLLOVER CRASH IN TEXAS' RIO GRANDE VALLEY

Later that same Monday, Border Patrol agents apprehended another group of 11 subjects who were subsequently taken to the Carrizo Springs Border Patrol Station for processing. Record checks revealed that one the members, 32-year-old Alejo Manuel Hinojosa-Olguin, was convicted of 4th degree felonious sexual assault of a child in Arkansas. He was sentenced to five years’ probation and deported.

Both Garcia-Solorzano and Hinojosa-Olguin were charged re-entry after deportation which carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Border Patrol agents encountered nearly 1,000 criminal migrants in the Del Rio Sector alone between October 2021 and March 2022, according to CBP.