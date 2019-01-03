Manhunt for Texas man accused of killing 3 children, severely injuring woman

Authorities in Texas are searching for the man they say shot and killed three children-- including a baby-- and severely injured another woman on Thursday in an apartment complex.

Police in the Houston-area suburb of Texas City identified the slain children as an infant girl, a toddler boy and a 5-year-old girl. A woman with a gunshot wound to the head was also found at the scene, a police statement said.

All four were found after a relative called the police around 6:15 p.m. to perform a welfare check at their apartment complex, a police statement said.

Investigators named Juniad Hashim Mehmood, 27, as a suspect in the deaths. He is believed to be armed and dangerous. His relationship to the children was not disclosed. The woman was identified by a police spokesperson as the victims' mother and was rushed to a hospital. She remained in stable condition as of Thursday night.