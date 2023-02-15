Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Texas armed robber runs for his life after store clerk turns the tables

Sugar Land police say the suspect and the clerk exchanged shots before the suspect fled the store

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
close
Armed robbery suspect chased out of Texas convenience store by armed clerk Video

Armed robbery suspect chased out of Texas convenience store by armed clerk

Police in Sugar Land, Texas, are searching for an attempted armed robbery suspect who fled the scene after encountering an armed store clerk. (Courtesy: Sugar Land Police Department)

An armed thief ran for his life from a southeast Texas convenience store after the clerk pulled out a gun and shot at the would-be robber.

Detectives with the Sugar Land Police Department outside of Houston released video this week of a man who walked into the WB Food Mart, displayed a handgun, and discharged a round into the ceiling.

The man then pointed the handgun at the clerk and demanded money from the register.

The clerk grabbed a gun and the robber opened fire as the clerk shot back in self-defense, according to police.

TUCKER CARLSON: SELF-DEFENSE IS BECOMING ILLEGAL

Police in Sugar Land, Texas, are looking for a robbery suspect who was chased out of a store by an armed clerk.

Police in Sugar Land, Texas, are looking for a robbery suspect who was chased out of a store by an armed clerk. (Sugar Land Police Department)

"The suspect fired a final round toward the clerk before running away," the post said, adding that neither the suspect nor the clerk are believed to have been injured "largely due to a bullet-proof enclosure surrounding the register where the clerk was working."

Security camera footage shows the suspect fleeing through the parking lot.

ARIZONA RANCHER CHARGED WITH MURDER DENIES KILLING MIGRANT, FIRED 'WARNING SHOTS' 'IN SELF DEFENSE': LAWYER

Police in Sugar Land, Texas, are searching for a man in his 20s wearing black pants and a black hoodie.

Police in Sugar Land, Texas, are searching for a man in his 20s wearing black pants and a black hoodie. (Sugar Land Police)

Sugar Land Police said the suspect remains on the loose.

Police describe him as a Black man in his 20s wearing black pants, a black hoodie, a white T-shirt and a black face covering.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WB Food Mart in Sugar Land, Texas

WB Food Mart in Sugar Land, Texas (Google Earth)

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-TIPS.

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.