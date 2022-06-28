Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

Texas Archdiocese calls for unity after what authorities call largest mass causality event they've ever seen

Catholic faith leaders were seen praying at the scene of the tragedy

By Emma Colton | Fox News
The San Antonio, Texas, Archdiocese called for unity after 46 migrants were found dead in a trailer, in what authorities are calling San Antonio’s largest mass casualty event. 

"We pray for the souls of the 46 people who died in such a cruel, inhuman manner this evening, and also keep in prayer the 16 survivors – 14 adults and four children – as well as their families and all of the first responders who assisted and saved lives and must now carry with them the memories of this scene of carnage," San Antonio Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller said in a statement. 

"I urge all in the archdiocese to unite in solidarity, as these brothers and sisters are members of our family," he added. 

Authorities said Monday that 46 migrants were found dead inside and around an 18-wheeler’s trailer. The death toll later rose to at least 50, after more people found in the trailer were declared dead at a local hospital. More than a dozen others were hospitalized.

TEXAS-MEXICO BORDER CHAOS: 46 MIGRANTS FOUND DEAD IN SAN ANTONIO INSIDE 18-WHEELER, REPORTS SAY

  Migrants found dead in Texas trailer
    

    Police and other first responders work the scene where officials say dozens of people have been found dead and multiple others were taken to hospitals with heat-related illnesses after a semitrailer containing suspected migrants was found, Monday, June 27, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (AP )

  San Antonio trailer where migrants were found dead
    

    Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies was discovered, Monday, June 27, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

  San Antonio, Texas, migrant deaths
    

    An ambulance leaves the scene where police said dozens of people were found dead in a semitrailer in a remote area in southwestern San Antonio, Monday, June 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

  San Antonio Texas
    

    San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg at the scene where a tractor-trailer with at least 46 deceased bodies was found on June 27, 2022. (San Antonio Police Department) (San Antonio Police Department)

  San Antonio dead migrants found in truck
    

    Authorities at the scene where more than 40 migrants were found dead Monday inside a large truck in San Antonio, Texas.  (Matteo Cina)

Authorities are calling the tragedy San Antonio’s largest mass casualty incident, KSAT reported. 

The archbishop was joined by Franciscan priests in the call for unity after the discovery, and faith leaders were seen praying at the scene. 

TEXAS GOV. ABBOTT LASHES OUT AFTER 46 MIGRANTS FOUND DEAD IN TRACTOR-TRAILER: 'THESE DEATHS ARE ON BIDEN'

Gustavo Garcia-Siller, Archbishop of the Archdiocese of San Antonio, takes part in a mass at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church a day after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School, in Uvalde, Texas, U.S. May 25, 2022. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Gustavo Garcia-Siller, Archbishop of the Archdiocese of San Antonio, takes part in a mass at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church a day after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School, in Uvalde, Texas, U.S. May 25, 2022. REUTERS/Marco Bello (REUTERS/Marco Bello)

"First and foremost prayer, community support, we need our community in SA after what happened in Uvalde and now this. It’s heart-wrenching and we need each other, we need the support. From all the community, to help bear this situation," Father Hugo Maese, of St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church said, KSAT reported. 

TOM HOMAN TORCHES BIDEN FOR 'PURPOSELY UNSECURED BORDER' AFTER TEXAS MIGRANT DEATHS: 'YOU SHOULD BE DISGUSTED'

The tragedy sparked outrage from Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who laid blame for the deaths on President Biden’s immigration policies

"At Least 42 People Found Dead Inside Truck Carrying Migrants In Texas. These deaths are on Biden. They are a result of his deadly open border policies," Abbott tweeted Monday evening. "They show the deadly consequences of his refusal to enforce the law."