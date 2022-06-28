Tom Homan torches Biden for 'purposely unsecured border' after Texas migrant deaths: 'You should be disgusted'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former acting ICE director Tom Homan described Tuesday the border policies of the Biden administration as "inhumane" in response to at least 46 deaths and 16 hospitalizations of migrants found in a tractor-trailer in San Antonio, Texas.

Homan joined "Fox & Friends" to express how "disgusted" he is at the Biden administration for the crisis they created at the southern border which has led to deaths. He said during his own career, he witnessed similar tragedies involving deceased migrants.

"I don't care what your position on illegal immigration, but you should be disgusted , as I am, that this administration is allowing what's happening. The consequences of open borders are drugs from across the country and suspected terrorists crossing the country. They've arrested 50. They got over 800,000 who got away," said Homan, warning about the looming national security threats.

"You can't convince me that not a single one of the 800,000 who came across and got away are not planning an attack against this country."

At least 46 undocumented migrants were found dead in a tractor-trailer in San Antonio, Texas and more than a dozen were hospitalized, authorities said. The discovery is part of what is believed to be a human smuggling operation.

Authorities at the scene confirmed 46 individuals were found deceased, none of which were children.

All the deceased victims had evidence of heat-related causes of death and the survivors who were transported to the hospital were similarly suffering heat stroke, exhaustion and dehydration, he said.

McManus clarified the tractor-trailer was refrigerated, however, the refrigeration system was not functioning. He also said there was no drinkable water found inside the trailer.

Homan called on DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to appear in public and make a statement about the tragedy.

"The one thing I've learned is secure borders save lives. When you have a secure border, unless people cross less, people die, less vulnerable people are putting themselves in the hands of criminal organizations who don't give a damn about these people," said Homan, calling former President Trump the greatest president of his lifetime for securing the border.

"This administration came in and purposely unsecured it. And now we see the results."

