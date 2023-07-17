Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

Texas 7-Eleven clerk turns tables on attempted robber holding him at gunpoint

A San Antonio store cashier believes a shootout injured an attempted robber

By Emma Colton | Fox News
An attempted robbery at a 7-Eleven in San Antonio turned into a shootout when the cashier pulled out his own firearm, according to police. 

San Antonio police say an armed suspect walked into the convenience store on San Pedro Avenue just before 12:30 a.m Friday and pulled out a gun. The suspect reportedly held the cashier, who was identified as a 28-year-old male, at gunpoint and demanded money from the register. 

The cashier, however, turned the tables on the suspect, pulling out his own firearm. The two exchanged gun fire in the store, which injured a 34-year-old male customer, KSAT reported.  

7-Eleven parking lot with cars

A 7-Eleven location in San Antonio. (Google Maps )

The robbery suspect fled the scene, and the cashier believes the unidentified man was injured during the shootout. 

Police used K-9 members and a helicopter in attempts to locate the suspect but did not find the man. 

San Antonio k9 shoulder patch on police officer uniform

The San Antonio Police Department is investigating a shootout at a 7-Eleven location. (San Antonio Police Department)

An injured customer sustained a bullet graze to the leg and received medical attention from emergency crews on the scene, KSAT reported. He refused additional medical treatment. 

The clerk was not injured during the shootout. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

San Antonio police did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 