Texas 14-year-old suspect accused of breaking into cars was reportedly inspired by TikTok trend: police

A Texas teenager was reportedly inspired by a viral TikTok trend when he broke into nearly 40 cars, Plano police say.

According to FOX 4 Dallas, the 14-year-old boy was caught trying to steal a vehicle July 6 in West Plano. After a homeowner caught him, he was taken into custody by police.

Texas officers found out that it wasn't the teen's first rodeo, however, and eventually linked him to 38 thefts and attempted thefts.

"He was suspected of breaking into 38 cars. Some of them were attempted thefts, and some of them were actually stolen," Plano Police Department Officer Jennifer Chapman explained.

The department cited a recent trend where TikTok users will post how to steal certain Hyundai and Kia brand cars. And nearly all the cars the suspect broke into were of those makes.

"Online across the country, we have a trend of juveniles breaking into these vehicles. The juveniles are looking online to see how they can see the vehicles, and they’re sharing it with each other just like they would any other social media platform," Chapman added.

"If it’s a challenge and people are trying to get out there and take cars and mine is one they want, I’m wondering if I should keep a closer eye on my car so it doesn’t happen to me," Plano resident Patty Corsi told FOX 4.

Both Kia and Hyundai released software designed to hinder thefts in February, but thieves have still been able to target certain models through the spring and summer.

In May, the automakers settled a $200 million consumer class-action lawsuit brought against them as a result of the TikTok challenge.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Plano Police Department, Kia and Hyundai for more information, but has not heard back.

Plano police are actively investigating the case. There are no additional details about the suspect at this time.

Fox News Digital's Gary Gastelu contributed to this story.