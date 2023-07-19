Expand / Collapse search
US
Texas 14-year-old suspect accused of breaking into cars was reportedly inspired by TikTok trend: police

Certain Hyundai and Kia models have been targeted by people on social media

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
A Texas teenager was reportedly inspired by a viral TikTok trend when he broke into nearly 40 cars, Plano police say.

According to FOX 4 Dallas, the 14-year-old boy was caught trying to steal a vehicle July 6 in West Plano. After a homeowner caught him, he was taken into custody by police.

Texas officers found out that it wasn't the teen's first rodeo, however, and eventually linked him to 38 thefts and attempted thefts.

"He was suspected of breaking into 38 cars. Some of them were attempted thefts, and some of them were actually stolen," Plano Police Department Officer Jennifer Chapman explained.

Plano police sign

Plano Police Department is actively investigating the thefts and attempted thefts. (FOX 4 Dallas)

The department cited a recent trend where TikTok users will post how to steal certain Hyundai and Kia brand cars. And nearly all the cars the suspect broke into were of those makes.

"Online across the country, we have a trend of juveniles breaking into these vehicles. The juveniles are looking online to see how they can see the vehicles, and they’re sharing it with each other just like they would any other social media platform," Chapman added.

"If it’s a challenge and people are trying to get out there and take cars and mine is one they want, I’m wondering if I should keep a closer eye on my car so it doesn’t happen to me," Plano resident Patty Corsi told FOX 4.

kia theft

An example of a hot-wired car inspired by a viral online challenge. (Azaela Wilburg/Fox News, File)

Both Kia and Hyundai released software designed to hinder thefts in February, but thieves have still been able to target certain models through the spring and summer.

In May, the automakers settled a $200 million consumer class-action lawsuit brought against them as a result of the TikTok challenge.

Cars lined up on Plano street

Both Kia and Hyundai released software designed to hinder thefts, but criminals have still targeted the cars. (FOX 4 Dallas)

Plano police are actively investigating the case. There are no additional details about the suspect at this time.

Fox News Digital's Gary Gastelu contributed to this story.