Tennessee Uber driver shoots man who fired at him and his passenger: reports

A Tennessee Uber driver shot a man who fired a gun at him and his passenger on Wednesday night, according to reports.

The Uber driver told police that he drove his passenger to a Nashville liquor store and once there, the passenger held the door open for a man later identified as Jason Johns Jr., who gave him an “odd look,” Nashville's FOX 17 reported.

Johns then followed the Uber driver and passenger to a nearby street and when the driver stopped to let out his passenger, Johns allegedly fired shots from about 10 feet away, the television station reported.

The Uber driver then allegedly returned fire, striking Johns, who took off on foot then got a ride to a local hospital where he was treated for wounds to his chest and an arm, WKRN-TV reported, citing affidavits.

Affidavits reportedly said Johns first lied about what had happened but later admitted that he was “disrespected” at the liquor store so he followed the Uber and opened fire.

The Uber driver and his passenger were reportedly not hit by gunfire.

Johns, 18, left behind a 2014 Nissan Pathfinder that was reported stolen, according to Fox 17.

Johns has been charged with aggravated assault and theft.

He was convicted of robbery when he was 15 and was charged last year with aggravated robbery after he admitted to stealing a woman’s car at gunpoint outside a Nashville apartment complex, according to FOX 17.

Uber did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.