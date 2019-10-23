Tennessee teen wearing ankle monitor admitted to shooting, sexual assault of Nashville rideshare drivers: police

A Tennessee teenager faces several charges after a violent crime spree Friday night that included the shooting of a female rideshare driver and the sexual assault of another, police announced on Wednesday.

Reginald Williams, Jr., 17, who was wearing an ankle monitor under the supervision of the Department of Children’s Services during the alleged crime spree involving rideshare drivers, admitted to his involvement, according to a Metropolitan Nashville Police Department news release.

Police said a female Lyft driver responded around 9:15 p.m. on Friday to the Opry Mills Mall in Nashville, Tenn. to pick up three young men who, according to WKRN-TV, used a stolen phone to request the ride. The woman then drove them to a location about twenty minutes away and that is where she was robbed and sexually assaulted at gunpoint, investigators said.

Police said about an hour and a half later officers responded to a Nashville supermarket where a man reported that he was approached by a man with a gun on a street about five minutes away and was forced to drive to the grocery store to withdraw money from an ATM inside the store. When the victim came back outside, the suspect was gone.

Police said the gunman then used the stolen phone to order a ride back to the street where he had come from, where he attempted to rob the female Lyft driver. The driver told officers that he grabbed her by the throat and put a gun to her head, according to the news release. She said she reached for her pepper spray and began spraying the gunman who fired his gun. Police said she was shot in the arm and foot and her injuries were reportedly not life-threatening.

Investigators said the gunman took off and requested another rideshare. He then allegedly robbed the driver of his minivan, which, police said, has still not been found.

Williams, of Nashville, has been charged in Juvenile Court with attempted criminal homicide, aggravated robbery, carjacking and evading arrest. Police said charges related to the robbery and sexual assault are pending.

Investigators said they are still working to identify two other suspects.

A spokesperson for Lyft did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment regarding the arrest.