Tennessee

Tennessee police searching for brazen burglar who rappelled into bowling alley and stole cash

A Lanes Trans and Automobiles employee discovered the break-in shortly before 8 a.m.

Bradford Betz
Published
Tennessee police searching for brazen burglar who rappelled into bowling alley and stole cash

Police say the burglar broke into an ATM and game card recharging machine and stole around $1,500. (Credit: Murfreesboro Police Department)

Tennessee police are searching for a brazen burglar who rappelled down into a bowling alley business early Sunday and stole around $1,500 in cash. 

Police said the bowling bandit cut a large hole in the roof of Lanes Trains and Automobiles in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and rappelled down a rope to get inside. The burglary also cut a hole through some drywall, police said.

bowling alley bandit

Surveillance footage showing a burglar stealing cash from Lanes Trains and Automobiles in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.  (Murfreesboro TN Police Department)

The burglar was caught on surveillance footage carrying a hammer and prying tool just before 3 a.m. Sunday. 

The footage shows the burglar prying open a cash register that didn’t contain any money. But the burglar did break into an ATM and a game card recharging machine, stealing around $1,500. 

The burglar exited the business through a side door. A Lanes Trains and Automobiles employee discovered the business had been broken into around 7:50 a.m. 

bowling alley in murfreesboro, tennessee

Lanes Trains and Automobiles on Butler Drive in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.  (Google Maps)

Detectives say the suspect appears to be a male, around 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. Surveillance footage shows the burglar was wearing a green camouflage balaclava to cover his face.

No suspects have been arrested as of Tuesday, Nov. 12. A general manager declined to comment on the incident when reached by Fox News Digital.

