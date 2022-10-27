Tennessee mother 'freaked out' after she claims to have recorded ghost pushing her baby: 'It's just creepy'

A Tennessee mother said she is afraid for her baby's well-being after she claims to have caught footage of a ghost pushing over her baby in her home.

Ashley Scott, 34, of Elizabethton, Tennessee, said she was at the store on Oct. 1 when her partner, 38-year-old Chris Geisler, sent her surveillance video after he noticed their baby had fallen in an unusual manner, according to The Mirror.

Filmed on their home security system, the footage shows their 1-year-old son Gavin crawling into his parents' bedroom, where his dad was watching TV. The video shows the tot crawling on all fours when he looks at his father for a moment before almost face-planting after he suddenly jolts forward.

"I was actually grocery shopping down the road and Chris sent me a video because it really freaked him out," Scott said. "He was just baffled by what he saw and said, 'What do you think of this?' and I was just freaked out, I didn't know what to really think."

Scott said her partner repeatedly watched the video, unsure if Gavin had stumbled because he noted the movement "looked really strange to him."

"He was just crawling into our bedroom, and he was looking at his dad and then the next thing you know it's like something had pushed him," she said. "It's just weird. It's too odd, I've never seen a child fall like that. He was on all fours, on his hands and knees – I don't think he lost his balance or anything, he's a very strong baby."

She also observed how her baby looked behind him after he moved forward, which she said a baby wouldn't do unless he thought something was there.

"I don't believe he fell, I believe something pushed him," she said. "I hope nothing like that is going on or hurting him, but it sort of seems that way. It's just creepy. I was really upset and worried about him, like, 'What would do that?'"

Scott, a stay-at-home mom who reports having witnessed other paranormal activity in the apartment where she has lived three years, claimed to have had supernatural experiences in her own life before. She said when she was a child, she saw the ghost of a boy in her bedroom.

"Me and my sister shared a room when I was younger and the first thing I ever experienced, I was sleeping in my room and I woke up and saw a little boy," she said. "He was just standing there next to my sister's bed, and it really freaked me out."

Scott said she and Geisler have also heard inexplicable crashing noises in their home, and that while nothing violent has yet occurred, she fears for her child's safety.

"I've always kind of accepted it, because I'm like, well, they don't really bother me if there's something here, I just brushed it off. Nothing violent has ever happened in the past," said Scott.

"But when that happened to Gavin, it started really worrying me, because if he's going to get pushed – that really freaked me out," she added. "I'm definitely on edge, we all are."