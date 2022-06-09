Unidentified object filmed outside Amarillo zoo, city officials ask for theories

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The city of Amarillo, Texas, is asking for guesses on the identity of something currently nicknamed the "Unidentified Amarillo Object."

Amarillo is enlisting public help in deciphering a strange image released by the Amarillo zoo.

On May 21 at approximately 1:30am, cameras on the perimeter of the zoo captured footage of an unknown object on the other side of the facility's fence.

The silhouette of the object is unrecognizable, though what appears to be two long legs seem to support it from underneath.

"Was it a person with a strange hat who likes to walk at night? A large coyote on its hind legs? A Chupacabra? It is a mystery – for Amarillo to help solve," the government said in a light-hearted statement.

The zoo and greater Amarillo area officials are embracing the bizarre image as an opportunity to have fun with the community, even though there's nothing critical about the identity of the would-be cryptid.

"We just want to let the Amarillo community have some fun with this," Director of Parks and Recreation Michael Kashuba said in a news release.

He continued, "It is important to note that this entity was outside the Amarillo Zoo. There were no signs of attempted entry into the zoo. No animals or individuals were harmed. There were no signs of criminal activity or vandalism."

Amarillo has asked anyone with theories on the identity of the object to contact its public communications office.

Fox News contacted the Amarillo city government for comment but did not receive an immediate response.

