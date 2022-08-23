Tennessee drug bust yields $160k in narcotics, 3 arrests

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Three people are under arrest after police officers in Memphis, Tennessee seized a major haul of drugs and weapons while executing a narcotics search warrant.

The arrests came after the Memphis Police Department’s Organized Crime Unit Team Six executed a narcotics search warrant at a home in south Memphis on August 12 that included a K-9 officer who alerted to the presence of drugs throughout the building, WHBQ-TV reported.

Police ultimately recovered almost 30 grams of marijuana, two Ecstasy pills, three Oxycodone pills, several handguns, an assault rifle, digital scares and over two pounds of fentanyl.

During a subsequent search at another related location, police say they found an additional 79.47 grams of marijuana that allegedly belonged to Shaw which brought the total value of the street drugs to more than $160,000.

Police say they arrested Anthony Shaw, 32, Jalen Sanders, 23, and Danielle Robinson, 25.

Shaw has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell along with other drug and weapons charges.

Sanders has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a weapon and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Robinson was also charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

