Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME
Published

Tennessee drug bust yields $160k in narcotics, 3 arrests

Memphis police seized roughly 100 grams of marijuana

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 23 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Three people are under arrest after police officers in Memphis, Tennessee seized a major haul of drugs and weapons while executing a narcotics search warrant.

The arrests came after the Memphis Police Department’s Organized Crime Unit Team Six executed a narcotics search warrant at a home in south Memphis on August 12 that included a K-9 officer who alerted to the presence of drugs throughout the building, WHBQ-TV reported.

Police ultimately recovered almost 30 grams of marijuana, two Ecstasy pills, three Oxycodone pills, several handguns, an assault rifle, digital scares and over two pounds of fentanyl. 

During a subsequent search at another related location, police say they found an additional 79.47 grams of marijuana that allegedly belonged to Shaw which brought the total value of the street drugs to more than $160,000.

TENNESSEE COUPLE ARRESTED, CHARGED AFTER ALLEGEDLY STEALING FROM A CHURCH

(L) Jalen Sanders (C) Anthony Shaw (R) Danielle Robinson

(L) Jalen Sanders (C) Anthony Shaw (R) Danielle Robinson (Memphis Police Department)

Police say they arrested Anthony Shaw, 32, Jalen Sanders, 23, and Danielle Robinson, 25.

Shaw has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell along with other drug and weapons charges.

Sanders has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a weapon and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Evidence collected from the scene of Memphis drug bust

Evidence collected from the scene of Memphis drug bust (Memphis Police Department)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Robinson was also charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
 

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.