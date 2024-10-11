Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee

Tennessee authorities trying to dispose of large box with dynamite that prompted evacuations

The discovery prompted evacuations of those living within 3,000 feet of where the box was found, authorities said Friday

Tennessee authorities on Friday were investigating a box containing large amounts of dynamite at a metal recycling business that prompted evacuations of people living near the site. 

An explosive ordnance robot was deployed to get a sample of the explosives found inside a box Thursday at CMC Recycling, the Knoxville Police Department said. 

The sample tested positive for ammonium nitrate, which is consistent with dynamite. Bomb squad technicians were working to remove the explosives from the box for disposal. 

Authoties in Tenneesse near a recycling facility where a box of dynamite was discovered

A map of the evacuation zone and authorities near a metal recycling plant where a box of dynamite was discovered Thursday.  (Knoxville Police Department)

It was initially reported that the box contained around 200 sticks of dynamite, but technicians haven't verified how many pieces were in the box, authorities said.

They will "methodically" remove the explosives from the box, douse the dynamite in diesel fuel, and burn it, police said. There was no evidence the box was placed at the site with malicious or criminal intent, police said. 

Knoxville police car

The Knoxville Police Department says an explosive ordnance robot was deployed after explosives were found at a metal recycling center. (Knoxville Police Department)

It was left at the site for several days. The dynamite inside was discovered when employees at the metal recycling plant were using a torch to salvage the box and unintentionally set it on fire, authorities said. 

Knoxville's police department has consulted with the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, which recommended the immediate area be evacuated.

Dynamite stick

Technicians haven't verified how many pieces of dynamite were in the box, authorities said. (Wodicka/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

Evacuations remained in place for those living within 3,000 feet of the box, police said. 

