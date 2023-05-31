Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

'SINISTER' - After declaring Trump unique threat, some liberal media declare DeSantis 'more dangerous.' Continue reading …

BRUTAL BEATING - Teen suspects arrested in connection to violent assault on US marines. Continue reading …

TRAGIC DISCOVERY - Doctor who vanished 3 days after proposing to fiancée found dead. Continue reading …

‘HATE-FILLED, DANGEROUS’ - Army veteran sounds off on New York law school graduate's radical commencement speech. Continue reading …

OPINION - AI is the future of health care, but here's what it can never replace. Continue reading …

-

POLITICS

WRANGLING VOTES - Where do moderate Democrats, Republicans stand on the debt ceiling deal as pivotal votes loom? Continue reading …

‘CAREENING TOWARD BANKRUPTCY’ - DeSantis scorches 'totally inadequate' debt ceiling deal. Continue reading …

‘NO MEANINGFUL DEFICIT REDUCTION’ - Jayapal says debt ceiling deal shows GOP doesn’t care about deficits. Continue reading …

POLITICAL HOT POTATO - Democrat leader: 'un-American' 'MAGA Republicans' trying to 'crash' economy for 2024 political benefit. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

‘FAR FROM CLEAR’ - San Francisco paper says arguments against biological males in female sports have ‘little basis in science.’ Continue reading …

‘SYMBOLICALLY POSITIONED’ - Biden team reportedly using 'public staging' to boost Kamala Harris ahead of 2024. Continue reading …

JUMPING SHIP - CNN hemorrhaging viewers since irking liberals with Trump town hall, hits several recent lows. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS - Wall Street liberals force companies to go woke to pay off the social justice gods. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY - What you need to know about the debt ceiling deal. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

STAR SPANGLED MESS - Jewel, Roseanne, other stars accused of destroying the national anthem. Continue reading …

BEWARE ‘THE SPARE’ - Prince Harry planned to leave the royal family long before he met Meghan, experts say. Continue reading …

LIZ PEEK - John Kerry, climate crazies are coming for your burgers and Fourth of July. Continue reading …

MURDER IN MIAMI - Man helps identify father's killer 62 years later. Continue reading …

ZOO CUTENESS: Watch adorable baby camel play at the Milwaukee Zoo – while always keeping mom in sight. See video …

VIDEOS

WATCH: The alternative to a debt ceiling deal would be 'disastrous,' leading Democrat says. See video …

WATCH: Seattle business owner suspects organized ‘criminal masterminds’ after 11 break-ins. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"We already have over $31 trillion in debt and that massive tally continues to grow even after this bill. Still, small government economists, people like Steve Moore support the bill, calling it ‘a step in the right direction.’ Republican congressman, on the other hand, Chip Roy is referring to it as a 'turd sandwich.’"

- SEAN HANNITY

