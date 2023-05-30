Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

OPINION
Published

John Kerry, climate crazies are coming for your burgers and Fourth of July

Watching the Biden White House impose climate policy on America I wonder if we will celebrate national holidays the same way in just a few short years

Liz Peek
By Liz Peek | Fox News
close
John Kerry says climate change will result in crops being ripped away Video

John Kerry says climate change will result in crops being ripped away

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry spoke with MSNBC Host Jen Psaki about climate change, while cautioning about its affect on farmers' crops and homes.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

In coming weeks Americans will celebrate Flag Day and the Fourth of July. We will gather with neighbors to grill hot dogs in the backyard, drape our kids’ bikes with red, white and blue bunting, kick back from the workweek and… tip a hat to the founders of our great nation.

I wonder: will we still celebrate our nation’s holidays with these time-honored traditions five years from now? Ten years from now? 

Start with the obvious: John Kerry and climate zealots everywhere are adamantly opposed to the kind of food we eat, and how it is produced. He and his Democrat colleagues are equally incensed that we might cook over gas grills; I can’t even imagine their horror at charcoal fires. Surely, carbon-emitting charcoal is on the kill list.

TWO DOZEN REPUBLICANS CALL ON BIDEN TO DISAVOW JOHN KERRY'S REMARKS TARGETING FOOD PRODUCTION

Next is the cost of feeding the neighborhood. It used to be the traditional hamburger barbeque was reasonably inexpensive. But in the past year the price of such fare skyrocketed 9%, on top of a 10% increase in 2022, and while some costs, like those for meat or tomatoes, may fluctuate, there’s little chance that food companies are going to drop the prices of ketchup (up 28% in one year) or hamburger buns (up 7%) anytime soon. 

Marking Memorial Day with veteran-owned BBQ's Video

Much more important than all of the above: the actual purpose of Flag Day and the Fourth of July is to honor the birth of our nation. With the left actively rewriting U.S. history and savaging our country’s accomplishments and exceptionalism, these holidays could well be rebranded in the future as National Apology Day or maybe American Reparations Day.

As Joe Biden might say, this is no joke.

The climate zealots running the White House and our country want to change how we live, what we eat, how we heat our homes, what kinds of cars we drive and how we cook. Joe Biden appointed John Kerry our official Climate Czar and loosed him upon our country, armed with a $14 billion budget and staff of 45. 

JOHN KERRY TARGETS AGRICULTURE AS PART OF CLIMATE CRUSADE

One of Kerry’s most urgent missions is to overhaul our extremely successful agricultural industry. At a recent meeting of AIM for Climate, co-hosted by U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack and the UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Kerry thundered that farmers worldwide create fully one-third of global greenhouse gases, an amount that must come down if the world is to reach net zero emissions.  

John Kerry delivers remarks about climate change at the World Economic Forum's 2023 conference Video

"Food systems themselves contribute a significant amount of emissions just in the way in which we do the things we’ve been doing…" intoned Kerry, having evidently co-opted Vice President Kamala Harris’ speechwriter. 

He further warned: "We’re facing record malnutrition at a time when agriculture, more than any other sector, is suffering from the impacts of the climate crisis. And I refuse to call it climate change anymore. It’s not change. It’s a crisis."

On 'The Bottom Line', Jimmy Slams Climate Change Hypocrites Kerry & Buttigieg Video

Left out of Kerry’s near-hysterical speech was any indication of how changes sponsored by AIM for Climate might deliver both lower emissions and more nutrition. But a strategy paper published by the Department of Agriculture gives some clues. For example, it proposes "conversion of inedible biomass and waste into new materials, food, and fuels", which sounds tasty. 

The paper also advocates research and education on "diet-related chronic diseases, including cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and certain cancers." Does anyone doubt this agency will soon suggest that for health reasons Americans must stop eating red meat? c

BIDEN'S RADICAL GREEN ENERGY POLICIES STRAIN OUR ELECTRIC GRIDS. HERE'S HOW BAD IT WILL GET IF THEY CONTINUE

Lest you think this concern is overblown, I recommend to you what is transpiring in the Netherlands. That country’s government, attempting to meet unrealistic emissions targets set by the EU, has recently allocated billions of dollars to buy out as many as 3,000 livestock farmers, accusing the industry of producing unacceptable levels of nitrogen. 

Dutch farmers protest 'phenomenally costly' emission laws, expert calls for 'balance' in climate policies Video

The land sales are compulsory – in other words, confiscatory. The program may reduce Holland’s herds by one-third, significantly cutting the nation’s exports of food to other countries. Despite a huge political backlash, authorities are proceeding, even as critics allege that replacing Holland’s production with food imports from more polluting countries will render the effort meaningless. 

Kerry and his Democrat colleagues are too caught up with cow flatulence to focus on banning charcoal or gas grills; give them time. After all, climate activists report that charcoal fires "typically generate three times as much greenhouse emissions than gas for the same cooking job." 

Also, we learn that a typical grilled meal "emits as much carbon dioxide as driving a car for roughly 26 miles," according to a New York Times reporter who worried about the "smoke coming from my friend’s charcoal grill."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

Concerns about the environmental impact of charcoal grilling led to a proposed ban in 2021 in Brighton, U.K., which is controlled by the Green Party. Local authorities explain that disposable barbecues are partly to blame for the world’s rising CO2 levels. 

Climate change a 'problem' among others, 'not the end of the world': Bjorn Lomborg Video

In the U.S., ordinances against charcoal have focused on the fire hazard, but tying charcoal burning to environmental damage is catching on.  Of course, cooking over a gas grill is just as unpopular with climate warriors. If gas stoves are a problem indoors, surely they pose a threat outdoors too.

Much more concerning than climate nuttiness is the concerted effort to convince Americans that our country is "systemically racist" and that our history is a source of national shame. This appalling and dishonest narrative, which only serves to divide our nation and plump up race-baiters like Al Sharpton, should be denounced and resisted. 

Al Sharpton was at Neely's funeral to 'politicize' this tragedy: Rachel Campos-Duffy Video

The United States is the most prosperous nation in the world because we have encouraged industry and entrepreneurship, welcomed immigrants who arrive legally to access the almost unlimited opportunities available to all, and commemorate success. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Our founders were men of exceptional vision and wisdom; they should be celebrated often and with enthusiasm. 

Honor them as you walk in the Fourth of July parade or hoist your flag on June 14. It’s not only fun; it is right, and it is important.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM LIZ PEEK 

Liz Peek is a Fox News contributor and former partner of major bracket Wall Street firm Wertheim & Company. A former columnist for the Fiscal Times, she writes for The Hill and contributes frequently to Fox News, the New York Sun and other publications. For more visit LizPeek.com. Follow her on Twitter @LizPeek.