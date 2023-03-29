Teen fight at Ohio mall leaves 17-year-old dead

Ohio authorities have arrested and charged an 18-year-old girl in the fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old girl.

Bryanna Barozzini allegedly stabbed 17-year-old Halia Culbertson on Sunday near a strip mall in East Columbus, according to police.

Columbus authorities rushed Culbertson to the hospital with a single stab wound. She died "a short time later," the Columbus Division of Police said in a press release.

Barozzini is charged with murder and has been released on $750,000 bond, according to FOX 28 Columbus.

Barozzini and Culbertson apparently got into an argument inside a store that escalated outside, where Barozzini allegedly swung a knife at the 17-year-old. The East Columbus strip mall is home to a thrift store, a woman's boutique, a nail salon, a sports store and a Dollar General.

Barozzini fled the scene, and police found and arrested her later at her home, the outlet reported.

In court on Tuesday, Barozzini's attorneys argued that she was acting in self-defense but did not go into further detail, according to FOX 28.

A GoFundMe for Culbertson organized by her brother, Austin, describes the 17-year-old as "the most loving and outgoing person."

"[S]he cared for all close to her and she was loved by all of us dearly," the GoFundMe page titled "Halia Culbertson lost too soon" states. "We are asking for donations to help Halia go out big like she would want [to]."