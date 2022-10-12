Expand / Collapse search
Crime
Published

Suspect in Los Angeles sexual assault of teen arrested after kidnapping caught on video, police say

The teen victim was seen on security footage being taken by someone moments before being sexually assaulted in a bathroom, police said

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
An arrest has been made following the release of security footage showing a man forcefully walking a teenage victim before being sexually assaulted in a Los Angeles bathroom, police said Wednesday. 

The Los Angeles Police Department said Edward William "Willie" Banks, 27, was taken into custody Tuesday night with help from several tipsters. He was booked into jail on suspicion of aggravated kidnappings to commit rape and is being held on $1 million bail. 

The incident occurred Tuesday at a park in the El Sereno neighborhood. 

LA CITY COUNCIL PRESIDENT CALLED TO STEP DOWN OVER RACIST REMARKS IN LEAKED AUDIO 

A suspect is seen with a teen girl in Los Angeles moments before she was sexually assaulted. Authorities on Wednesday confirmed an arrest has been made in the case. 

A suspect is seen with a teen girl in Los Angeles moments before she was sexually assaulted. Authorities on Wednesday confirmed an arrest has been made in the case.  (LAPD)

Authorities said the 14-year-old was approached by a man and threatened with a weapon. The victim was then forced into a bathroom where the sexual assault took place, police said.

The suspect then fled the scene.

Security footage released by the LAPD appears to show a suspect with his arm around the teen as he forcefully walks the victim down a street. The grainy footage then zooms in to capture the suspect's face. 

Edward William "Willie" Banks, 27, has been arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl in Los Angeles, police said.

Edward William "Willie" Banks, 27, has been arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl in Los Angeles, police said. (LAPD)

The case against Banks will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, police said. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.