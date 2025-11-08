Expand / Collapse search
South Carolina

'Teacher of the Year' in South Carolina charged after allegedly trying to hit her baby's father with car

Surveillance video allegedly shows Sade Delesia Nacheyle Nelson speeding toward her child's father who jumped out of the way

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
A woman who won a "Teacher of the Year" award in South Carolina is facing charges after allegedly attempting to run over her baby’s father in a Walmart parking lot.

Sade Delesia Nacheyle Nelson, the 2025 "Teacher of the Year" at St. John’s High School in Charleston, South Carolina, is accused of assaulting the father of her child and his girlfriend during a custody exchange on Oct, 18, Summerville police said, according to Live5News.

Nelson, 37, allegedly punched the man and his girlfriend before attempting to hit him with her car.

AI HELPS CATCH ELEMENTARY TEACHER ACCUSED OF SEXTING TEEN

Sade Delesia Nacheyle Nelson

Sade Delesia Nacheyle Nelson was the 2025 "Teacher of the Year" at St. John’s High School in Charleston, South Carolina. (Berkeley County)

Surveillance video allegedly showed Nelson speeding up toward her child's father, who had to jump out of the way to avoid being struck by the vehicle.

Nelson faces charges of third-degree assault and battery, domestic violence of a highly aggravated nature, unlawfully placing a child at risk of or causing harm or willfully abandoning a child, according to an incident report.

NEBRASKA TEACHER ALLEGEDLY OFFERED TO 'SHARE' BOYFRIEND WITH STUDENT IN SEX TRAFFICKING CASE

St. John’s High School

Sade Delesia Nacheyle Nelson has been placed on administrative leave. (Google Maps)

Police records show that the man told officers he opened the passenger door of Nelson's car to pick up his son when she began punching him repeatedly, according to the Daily Mail.

He said he fell away from the car attempting to escape her punches.

Summerville Police car

Surveillance video allegedly showed Sade Delesia Nacheyle Nelson driving toward her child's father, who had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit. (Summerville Police Department)

Nelson claimed to police that the man attacked her and their son after opening the car door.

The Charleston County School District said Nelson has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
