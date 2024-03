Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

The man who escaped police custody while in handcuffs outside a hospital near Philadelphia earlier this week has been arrested in western Pennsylvania, authorities said.

Alleem Bordan, 29, was taken into custody at 2 p.m. Thursday at a home in Johnstown in Cambria County, more than 200 miles from Temple University Episcopal Hospital in Kensington, where he initially fled from police, Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Ryan Clark said.

Bordan was being held there in the county jail, and authorities are intending to have him extradited back to Philadelphia.

He is also accused of stealing a car during his escape.

PHILADELPHIA PRISONER ESCAPES OFFICERS AT HOSPITAL WHILE STILL HANDCUFFED: POLICE

The Philadelphia Police Department said Bordan was last seen on Monday, when he bolted from police custody.

On Monday, Bordan also had his hands restrained behind him while he was being escorted by two police officers to a vehicle parked outside Temple University Hospital’s Episcopal Campus.

He then turned and ran from the officers, crossed the parking lot of a nearby gas station and was spotted getting into a car parked at a home near the hospital.

PHILADELPHIA SUSPECT ARRESTED AFTER STRIKING VICTIM WITH HATCHET NEAR SEPTA STATION: POLICE

Federal authorities were then called on Tuesday to assist in getting him back.

He was found at an address in northwest Philadelphia that Bordan was known to frequent, authorities said. He was spotted there the next day but managed to again elude capture once more after he jumped down a 30-foot embankment onto train tracks and ran off.

Bordan, who has "previous criminal history" in Cambria County, was arrested early Sunday after he was found asleep in a car that had been reported stolen on Thursday while the owner was making a food delivery.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities said he complained about pain and was taken to a nearby hospital.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.