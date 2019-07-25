Suspect in Los Angeles shooting spree that killed 3 is caught after manhunt

A California man was arrested Thursday after he went on the run following an early-morning shooting spree that killed at least three victims and wounded two others, investigators announced.

The manhunt for Gerry Dean Zaragoza, 26, ended more than 12 hours after the rampage across the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles. Police said he killed two family members and wounded a third person in an apartment complex in Canoga Park and shot two other people at a North Hollywood gas station, killing one of them.

Zaragoza was last seen driving a blue Jeep Liberty with paper plates and may have tried to rob a man at an ATM, Fox 11 Los Angeles reported.

The Canoga Park double homicide unfolded around 2 a.m., police told Fox 11. The victims were believed to be Zaragoza’s father and brother. His mother also was wounded and reportedly hid in the bathroom to call police. She was rushed to a hospital but her condition wasn’t immediately released.

A second shooting took place just before 3 a.m. outside a gas station in North Hollywood, Fox 11 reported. A man and a woman, reportedly Zaragoza’s ex-girlfriend, were both found with gunshot wounds. The woman died at a hospital, while the man underwent surgery and was listed in critical condition.

Police didn’t immediately release the names of the dead.

Police also were investigating whether Zaragoza was connected to a deadly shooting and attempted robbery outside a bank in Canoga Park.

