Texas

Texas fire engulfs tanker, residents told to evacuate

The tanker was engulfed in flames on a street in the Dallas suburb of DeSoto

A tanker caught fire in Texas on Friday, prompting officials to urge nearby residents to evacuate their homes. 

The fire occurred at the intersection of South Cockrell Hill and West Parkerville roads in DeSoto, a Dallas suburb, Fox Dallas reported. 

WILDFIRE WITH 'ZERO CONTAINMENT' CLOSES IN ON SMALL ARIZONA TOWN

Oil tanker engulfed in flames

An oil tanker was engulfed in flames in Texas on Friday.  (Fox Dallas)

A truck carrying diesel fuel caught fire, but the driver wasn't injured. In response, the city issued an evacuation notice for residents near the area.

Texas tanker fire

A Texas tanker truck caught fire on Friday.  (Fox Dallas)

The cause of the fire has not been determined. 

Crews trying to put out a tanker fire

Crews were attempting to extinguish a tanker fire in DeSoto, Texas on Friday.  (Fox Dallas)

Aerial footage shows the tanker engulfed in flames on the street while fire crews attempted to extinguish the blaze from multiple angles at the same time. 

