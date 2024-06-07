Texas fire engulfs tanker, residents told to evacuate

A tanker caught fire in Texas on Friday, prompting officials to urge nearby residents to evacuate their homes.

The fire occurred at the intersection of South Cockrell Hill and West Parkerville roads in DeSoto, a Dallas suburb, Fox Dallas reported.

WILDFIRE WITH 'ZERO CONTAINMENT' CLOSES IN ON SMALL ARIZONA TOWN

A truck carrying diesel fuel caught fire, but the driver wasn't injured. In response, the city issued an evacuation notice for residents near the area.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Aerial footage shows the tanker engulfed in flames on the street while fire crews attempted to extinguish the blaze from multiple angles at the same time.