Suspect accused of killing California woman with electric scooter identified

The suspect accused of murdering a woman with an electric scooter in California on Monday has been identified by police.

Amad Rashad Redding, 27, was arrested and charged with murder in the death of 63-year-old Rosa Elena Hernandez, Long Beach Police Department said.

Redding allegedly assaulted Hernandez in Long Beach. Investigators responded to reports of "an assault with a deadly weapon," and found Hernandez at the scene "with significant injuries to her upper torso."

The 27-year-old "physically assaulted the victim and then proceeded to utilize a motorized scooter as a weapon during the assault," police said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I never heard of anything like this either," a neighbor told KTTV earlier this week. "We've been living here for years, since '93, and this is the first time something like this has happened."

Redding was taken into custody roughly four hours after the attack without incident, according to officials. As of Monday, he was being held on $2 million bail.