Surveillance video shows deadly shooting of DC special police officer during training

Newly-released surveillance video shows the moment a retired Washington, D.C., lieutenant shot and killed 25-year-old Maurica Manyan during police training at Anacostia Library last year.

The shooter was sentenced to three years in prison last month, according to FOX 5 DC, but the family wants more to be done.

"The Manyan Family is committed to making sure the public is granted access to the surveillance footage because the events that led to the death of Officer Manyan are a matter of grave public concern," a statement from attorney Chelsea Lewis of Lewis Law Esq. read.

Manyan and a group of Special Police Officer trainees had just finished baton training led by private contractor 59-year-old Jesse Porter at the library on Aug. 4, 2022,

The group gathered to take a picture at the end of the training. The video shows Manyan in the middle of the group as she turned around to remove her mask. That is when Porter can be seen suddenly moving in from the side of the group, turning, drawing his gun and shooting. Manyan was struck with a single bullet to the chest.

Those in the room can then be seen acting in shock, including Porter, who threw his hands on the top of his head. He then went over to Manyan.

"Watching Officer Maurica fight for her life on the floor of the Anacostia Neighborhood Library with her killer towering over her in her final moments was nothing short of heartbreaking," Lewis said in her statement. "We are calling for an investigation into the multiple suspected policy violations we observed on the surveillance footage which included allowing Porter to enter the library with a loaded gun and permitting him to remain, just feet from where Officer Manyan was gunned down – uncuffed and armed with the weapon that killed her, surrounded by his former MPD colleagues."

Porter's attorney told FOX 5 the retired police lieutenant thought he had a training gun.

"He did not have any criminal intent, that it was not his intent to cause any harm to her on that day. He's acknowledged that what it is that he did was negligent. But it wasn't criminal. But he also accepted responsibility," Brian McDaniel, Porter’s attorney, said.

In May, Porter was initially indicted on three counts of second degree murder while armed, possession of a firearm during a crime of violence and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

Porter pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter while armed and unlawful discharge of a firearm as part of a plea deal.

Porter also reportedly apologized to the victim's family.