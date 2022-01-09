Surveillance video captures suspect in NYC Burger King shooting

Surveillance video captured the moment when a masked gunman brandished his weapon at a Burger King in New York City, where he shot and killed a teenage cashier early on Sunday.

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) released the video, which shows the robber pointing his weapon at employees behind the counter at the fast-food establishment in East Harlem.

Dressed in black, the masked killer pistol-whipped another male customer, punched a female manager, and fled the scene with $100 after shooting 19-year-old Kristal Bayron-Nieves, according to the New York Post.

Bayron-Nieves was pronounced dead at Metropolitan Hospital, where she was taken after being shot in the torso, police said.

Bayron-Nieves had been a cashier at the Burger King for only three weeks and had already requested a day shift because she was afraid of being on the night shift, according to her family.

Her mother, Kristie Nieves, told the New York Post in Spanish through a translator that the girl had feared for her safety because she was young and "she has more than 50 homeless people sleeping in front of the store."

Nieves said she feels guilty because she encouraged her daughter to go to work that day even though she was frightened.

"She didn’t deserve to be mowed down while working at a Burger King," said a police source who spoke to the New York Post.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $3,500 reward for information leading to the suspect's arrest.

Homicides have surged in New York City in recent years. There were 318 murders in 2013, but that number surged to 437 last year and there have been 479 murders in 2021 as of Dec. 26, according to NYPD data .

New York City's rising homicide rate reflects a nationwide trend, as several major U.S. cities have set records for murders in 2021.