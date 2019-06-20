Estimated $1M worth of meth found in suitcases in Washington state forest, sheriff says

Two suitcases full of methamphetamine were found in a Washington state forest on Monday, officials said — though it's still a mystery as to how huge haul of drugs got there.

The luggage was discovered in a "heavily brushy area" of the Okanogan National Forest, located in the north-central part of the state, near the town of Mazama.

Estimated to be worth $1 million, the suitcases weighed 186 pounds, Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley said.

Sgt. Gene Davis and his K-9 partner, Gunner, were working with Homeland Security Investigations with the "cross border air smuggling investigation" when they discovered the drugs.