'Sugar Daddy’ suspect at center of college student's murder probe

Bobby Singh Shah, 51, was charged with killing 21-year-old Muna Pandey in Houston, Texas

Christina Coulter
Houston police union warns city is 'not safe': 'We're in a perfect storm' Video

Houston police union warns city is 'not safe': 'We're in a perfect storm'

Houston Police Officers’ Union President Douglas Griffith and Executive Director Ray Hunt discuss how the city has been impacted by crime, the legal system and lack of manpower in the department.

Texas authorities tracked down a suspect in the murder of a 21-year-old nursing student after a tipster recognized the accused killer from his profile on a "Sugar Daddy" website.

Muna Pandey, a Nepalese nursing student at Houston Community College, was found dead with gunshot wounds in her Houston apartment on Monday, Aug. 26.

One of her neighbors later told police that they heard a "loud thump" coming from her apartment on the evening of Saturday, Aug. 24, which was also when Pandey was last seen alive by friends and family.

An unknown male allegedly called her building manager to notify him that there was a dead body in her unit, then quickly hung up, according to a criminal complaint obtained by People.

Bobby Singh Shah

Bobby Singh Shah, 51, was arrested by the Houston Police Department on capital murder charges.  (Houston Police Department)

Two days later, 51-year-old Bobby Singh Shah was arrested and charged with capital murder, the Houston Police Department wrote in a statement.

Pandey's friend told police that the young woman had previously been stalked, leading to her purchase of a security camera. Ultimately, Pandey's security footage led police to Shah, according to the complaint. 

    Muna Pandey, a 21-year-old nursing student at Houston Community College, moved from Nepal to the U.S. in 2021 to pursue her degree. She was found dead in her apartment on Aug. 26.

    Pandey's friend told Houston Police that the 21-year-old had previously been stalked, leading her to buy a home security camera.

    Muna Pandey is pictured in an undated photo.

Security footage from Aug. 24 shows Pandey at her front door with shopping bags when a man – who police now believe is Shah – forcing her into the apartment at gunpoint. An hour later, Shah is allegedly seen leaving the apartment with one of the bags.

After police released the security footage, Pandey's former employer at an area restaurant called, telling them that the man in the footage resembled Shah, who was a regular patron at his establishment.

On Aug. 28, a woman called to tell Houston Police that she "instantly" recognized the man in the footage as Shah from a "Sugar Daddy" website, according to the complaint.

DRUNK TEXAS WOMAN ATTEMPTED TO DROWN GIRL, THREE, AND HURT HER BROTHER, SIX, BECAUSE THEY WERE MUSLIM: INDICTMENT

Shah was apprehended in a traffic stop on Wednesday, Houston Police wrote in their statement. He is being held without bond, according to Harris County District Court records.

Attorneys listed for him did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

"He's excited to get this case over with so he can prove his innocence," Shah's defense attorney, Wilvin Carter, told KHOU 11.

A GoFundMe initiative has been set up for Pandey's mother to cover her travel from Nepal to Houston and for her only child's funeral expenses.

"No mother should have to face such heartbreak, especially from so far away," reads the fundraiser.

Christina Coulter is a U.S. and World reporter for Fox News Digital. Email story tips to christina.coulter@fox.com.