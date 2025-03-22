Trump says he has 'not heard' from Maine Gov. Mills since spat about transgenders in sports, demands apology

Amid the ongoing battle between Maine and President Donald Trump, the state's governor, Janet Mills, has been silent, according to the president.

In a Truth Social post on Saturday morning, Trump said he has "not heard" from Mills ever since their public spat last month about transgender athletes competing in girls' and women's sports.

"While the State of Maine has apologized for their Governor’s strong, but totally incorrect, statement about men playing in women’s sports while at the White House Governor’s Conference, we have not heard from the Governor herself, and she is the one that matters in such cases," Trump said.

"Therefore, we need a full throated apology from the Governor herself, and a statement that she will never make such an unlawful challenge to the Federal Government again, before this case can be settled. I’m sure she will be able to do that quite easily. Thank you for your attention to this matter and, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!! DJT"

Maine, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, agreed to comply with Trump's executive order to keep transgender athletes out of women's sports after much public back and forth.

The University of Maine System (USM), a network of eight public universities in Maine, was subject to a temporary pause in funding from the USDA last week during an ongoing battle between the state and the federal government over trans inclusion in women's and girls' sports. The funding was reinstated just days later.

Republic rep. Laurel Libby was censured earlier this month by Maine's Democratic majority and Speaker Ryan Fecteau for a social media post identifying an underage trans athlete. The censure has prevented her from carrying out other legislative actions to serve her constituents.

Libby filed a lawsuit earlier this month, seeking to have her voting and speaking rights restored. She was originally told she would have her rights restored if she apologized for the post. However, she has said she will not apologize but has said she is willing to drop it if her censure is dropped.

The USDA now claims that the UMS is in full compliance with Trump's executive order.

