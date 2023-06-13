Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Massachusetts
Published

Students at Massachusetts Pride event destroyed decorations, chanted 'USA are my pronouns,' district says

Some students at Marshall Simonds Middle School destroyed rainbow decorations and disrupted the Pride event

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Louisiana dad slammed for social media post celebrating faith, calling out pride month Video

Louisiana dad slammed for social media post celebrating faith, calling out pride month

Owner of Backwater Foei Gras Ross McKnight joined ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ to share how his pride month Instagram post has led to a loss of clients.

Students at a Boston-area middle school were accused of homophobia and intolerance by education officials after they tore down rainbow decorations and chanted that "U.S.A." was their pronoun during ‘displays of intolerance and homophobia."

Students at Marshall Simonds Middle School in Burlington were invited to wear rainbow-colored clothing on June 2 in celebration of Pride Month, Fox affiliate, Boston 25 News reported. 

"On that same day there was a counter-demonstration in response to what should have been a day to celebrate. Students wore red, white and blue clothing, chanted 'my pronouns are USA' and destroyed rainbow decorations at the school," Nancy Bonassera, co-chair of the Burlington Equity Coalition, said during Monday's select board meeting.

"These displays of intolerance and homophobia are unacceptable and impact the whole community," she added. 

US EMBASSY TO HOLY SEE FLIES PRIDE FLAG IN ROME

Massachusetts school Pride event

Some students at Marshall Simonds Middle School in Burlington disrupted a Pride event by destroying rainbow decorations and chanting "U.S.A" are their pronouns, school administrators said.  (Google Maps)

The controversy began when the school's LGBTQ+ student organization invited students to wear the Pride colors and handed out rainbow stickers, the Boston Globe reported. 

A letter from school administrators to parents said some students were chanting "U.S.A. are my pronouns" and had intimidated students supporting the event. 

"I want to publicly state that I stand in solidarity and support of the members of the LGBTQ community who were impacted by these events," school Principal Cari Perchase wrote in the joint letter with Superintendent Eric Conti. "I am truly sorry that a day meant for you to celebrate your identity turned into a day of intolerance."

CONNECTICUT PARENTS SAY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL SHOWED LGBTQ VIDEO WITHOUT PERMISSION

Select Board member Michael Espejo said a "bad light has been cast over our town," CBS Boston reported.

"I was very upset, I've lost sleep over it," Espejo said about the incident. "It kind of shocked me to my core. I didn't think something like that could happen in Burlington."

Dodgers criticized for reinviting anti-Catholic group to Pride Night Video

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gov. Maura Healey, one of the nation’s first two lesbian governors, said she was disappointed by what happened at the school, Boston, 25 News reported. 

"I hope it becomes a teaching moment for the young people who were involved in that," Healey said. "It doesn’t represent who we are as a state."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Burlington school district for more information, but has not yet heard back. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.