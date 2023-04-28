Student at Knoxville's West High School charged after gun in backpack goes off, grazes teacher

A Knoxville, Tennessee, student has been charged after a gun inside their backpack accidentally went off and grazed a teacher, the Knoxville Police Department said Friday.

The incident happened inside a classroom at the start of the day.

The unnamed student has been charged with reckless endangerment, reckless aggravated assault and possession of a weapon on school grounds, police said in a statement on social media.

The teacher — who police said was either grazed by a bullet or bullet fragment — suffered minor injuries in the incident, police said.

No other injuries have been reported.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Knox County Schools and the Knoxville Police Department.