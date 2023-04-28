Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Student at Knoxville's West High School charged after gun in backpack goes off, grazes teacher

The teacher suffered minor injuries after the accidental discharge, police said

Brie Stimson
By Brie Stimson | Fox News
close
Atlanta airport 'accidental' gun discharge causes panic, passengers fleeing Video

Atlanta airport 'accidental' gun discharge causes panic, passengers fleeing

Former Boston Police superintendent-in-chief Daniel Linskey reacts to the accidental gunfire on 'Fox News Live' 

A Knoxville, Tennessee, student has been charged after a gun inside their backpack accidentally went off and grazed a teacher, the Knoxville Police Department said Friday. 

The incident happened inside a classroom at the start of the day. 

The unnamed student has been charged with reckless endangerment, reckless aggravated assault and possession of a weapon on school grounds, police said in a statement on social media. 

TEXAS ELEMENTARY STUDENT ‘ACCIDENTALLY DISCHARGES’ GUN AT SCHOOL

façade of West High School

The gun went off inside the student's backpack, police said.  (Google Maps)

The teacher — who police said was either grazed by a bullet or bullet fragment — suffered minor injuries in the incident, police said

NASHVILLE SCHOOL SHOOTING: 6 KILLED, INCLUDING 3 STUDENTS, SHOOTER DEAD

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR TWEET

No other injuries have been reported. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital has reached out to Knox County Schools and the Knoxville Police Department. 