Student at Knoxville's West High School charged after gun in backpack goes off, grazes teacher
The teacher suffered minor injuries after the accidental discharge, police said
A Knoxville, Tennessee, student has been charged after a gun inside their backpack accidentally went off and grazed a teacher, the Knoxville Police Department said Friday.
The incident happened inside a classroom at the start of the day.
The unnamed student has been charged with reckless endangerment, reckless aggravated assault and possession of a weapon on school grounds, police said in a statement on social media.
The teacher — who police said was either grazed by a bullet or bullet fragment — suffered minor injuries in the incident, police said.
No other injuries have been reported.
Fox News Digital has reached out to Knox County Schools and the Knoxville Police Department.