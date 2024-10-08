Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME

‘Street takeovers’ terrorize towns across US as former detective warns of deadly consequences

'The potential for loss of life is incredible,' former detective Lolita Harper says

Mollie Markowitz By Mollie Markowitz Fox News
Published
close
Los Angeles street takeover ends in inferno Video

Los Angeles street takeover ends in inferno

As 'street takeovers' become a national trend, video shows one incident in Los Angeles ending in an inferno.

Join Fox News for access to this content
You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Disruptive "street takeovers" have been causing chaos around the country and sometimes loss of life, and one former detective explains why she believes the trend has spread so rapidly. 

"Street takeovers are when … large groups kind of descend upon a street to either race or earn out or do tricks in the street, effectively making it impossible for anybody who wants to use the street," Lolita Harper, executive director of the Sheriff's Employees' Benefit Association and former detective, told Fox News Digital.

"They've become … more and more dangerous in terms of the damage that they're causing, the crowds that they're attracting and the essentially taking over of entire communities and or intersections, even resulting in … property damage, cars being lit on fire, windows, smashes."

Hundreds showed up to participate in a California street takeover near Costa Mesa and Santa Ana over the weekend, FOX Los Angeles reported. Video from the scene shows large crowds gathering while a driver in a green car does doughnuts around a fire. 

DO MENENDEZ BROTHERS STAND A CHANCE AT FREEDOM?

illegal street takeover

Police responded to multiple street takeovers and illegal street racing incidents all unfolding within a matter of hours across Philadelphia. (Adi Kamugisha)

Harper believes social media has been used as a tool by these agitators to promote street takeovers. 

"Technology has now made it so much easier to spread this negative message … and at the same time, attract a larger crowd, which then again makes it increase in popularity and increase in danger," she said.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom recently signed four new bills aimed at helping law enforcement agencies across the state crack down on the disruptions, but Harper said her state government has not done enough to put a stop to the chaos. 

"I think California has led the way for decriminalization of a lot of things," she told Fox News Digital. "We have taken such a focus away from what they're trying to call nonviolent crimes with essentially zero penalties for things that are classified as nonviolent, that they are just growing and growing because people know that they're ... not going to get in trouble."

BRAZEN VIRGINIA 'STREET TAKEOVER' CAUGHT ON VIDEO LEAVES OFFICER INJURED; 4 CHARGED

Brazen Virginia 'street takeover' caught on video leaves officer injured; 4 arrested Video

Dozens of people called 911 in Cleveland last week when wild crowds swarmed the streets with cars and guns in a disruptive street takeover, the Fox 8 I-Team reported

One person begged dispatchers for help, saying, "Police. Police. Please send some cops up here," the outlet reported.

"If windows are being smashed out or cars are being set on fire, thankfully we have things like … surveillance cameras that we can track. But again, these are long and extensive investigations," Harper said.

There are a few factors in these gatherings that make it difficult for law enforcement to hold those responsible for the disorder accountable, Harper said. 

"The size of the crowds … it's hard to pinpoint who exactly is doing it. Once you have an actual presence in the area, people disperse very quickly," she said. "Large crowds mean you need a large enforcement presence that's taking away resources from other parts of the city."

Man hangs out of car window holding rifle

Police say hundreds of people went to a Virginia car meetup in April and watched cars being driven recklessly, endangering the drivers and bystanders. (Fairfax County Police Department)

Street races, takeovers, speed contests and reckless driving have all increased in percentage from April through May 2024 compared to the same time period in 2023, the Los Angeles Police Department's interim chief at the time, Dominic Choi, noted in a June report

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Los Angeles street takeover

Drivers take over a Los Angeles street. (OnScene.TV)

In addition to causing noise pollution, traffic obstructions, property damage and physical injuries, street takeovers can even cause death, Choi wrote. 

Harper agrees with this finding. 

"The potential for loss of life is incredible," she said. "You're taking away safety. You're taking away a sense of community, feeling like … they can walk their kids to school. That's another tragedy, although it can't be quantified with a loss of life. You're taking away quality of life from these communities."

Mollie Markowitz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Email tips to mollie.markowitz@fox.com. She joined Fox in 2019 and made her way from producing live news coverage to true-crime documentaries at Fox Nation. She has interviewed Ted Bundy survivors, the children of notorious serial killers, survivor Lisa McVey, members of law enforcement and families impacted by traumatic crime.Currently, she covers national crime stories for Fox News Digital. You can follow Mollie on LinkedIn.