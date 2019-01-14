Stormy Daniels files suit against Ohio police officers who arrested her at strip club

Adult film star Stormy Daniels is suing members of an Ohio police department for $2 million after she was arrested at a strip club over the summer.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, filed the federal defamation lawsuit with her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, on Monday against six officers of the Columbus Divison of Police, alleging her arrest was "politically motivated" amid her ties to President Donald Trump.

Daniels alleged she had a one-night affair with Trump in 2006. She sued him last year seeking to break a non-disclosure agreement she signed days before the 2016 election about the alleged affair as part of a $130,000 hush money settlement. Trump has denied the affair took place.

The 39-year-old was arrested on July 11 on suspicion of inappropriately touching an undercover female officer. Two other club employees were also arrested.

Chief Kim Jacobs said in a statement hours later that during Daniels' arrest, "one element of the law was missed in error and charges were subsequently dismissed."

Daniels was booked under a 10-year-old state law known as the Community Defense Act that says dancers at "sexually oriented" businesses are prohibited from touching customers and vice versa.

Prosecutors said the law cited for her arrest applies only to those who regularly perform at the club, and the city prosecutor later said the law was “glaringly inequitable” and should no longer be enforced.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.