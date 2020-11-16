Storms hammered New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, sparking tornado warnings

Storms hammered New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut on Sunday night, even sparking tornado warnings.

The National Weather Service issued tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings for parts of New York and Connecticut as the storms battered the area.

A severe thunderstorm warning was also issued for the Bronx, Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn.

Late Sunday, Jersey Central Power & Light tweeted that it was experiencing scattered outages due to gusty winds.

“STEER CLEAR of downed power lines!” tweeted the New Jersey Office of Emergency Management late Sunday.

The storms sparked several reports of damage, according to ABC 7.

As of Monday morning, 37,034 customers in New York State were without power, according to the website PowerOutage.us. In Connecticut, power was out for 18,254, while 8,686 in New Jersey were without power, PowerOutage.us added.

